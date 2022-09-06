 Skip to main content
September forecast trending warmer than average, keeps July heat around this week

  Updated
  • 0
Mother nature gave us one heck of a Labor Day Weekend with beautiful sunshine and perfect temps. Now, she'll keep that rolling into more summer weather for the first full week of September.

Thermostat Forecast - Daybreak.png

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with high temperatures climbing towards 80. Winds will be light from the south at 5 to 10 mph. 

Dew points will slowly start to climb into the 60s Tuesday and by Thursday, we'll see those dew points in the mid 60s. It will feel more and more like the middle of the summer as the week goes on.

Meteogram Bars - Dew Point Forecast Daybreak.png

Wednesday high temps climb into the mid 80s and by Thursday we'll see high temps in the upper 80s. 

A cold front will knock temps back into the low 80s Friday and rain will hold us in the 60s through the weekend. 

National - CPC 8-14 Day Temp Outlook.png

Longer term forecast trends are suggesting above average temperatures through the 8-to-14-day time period. Meaning, summer isn't done yet.

Avg Temp Trend Graph 2018.png

Average temperatures for September typically drop 12 degrees for both our high and our low. We could even see our first frost/freeze before the end of the month.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

