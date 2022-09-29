September will end just above average, October starts the same

There are very few changes to the forecast as we head towards the weekend. Temps climb, winds will be breezy and there's now a chance for some isolated showers.
Thursday will be partly cloudy as high temps go towards the mid 60s. Winds will be from the south at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20+ mph.
High pressure has moves to the east allowing for another mostly clear day, but a few weak disturbances will move through the state causing a slim chance for a few showers.
We might see a few overnight Thursday into Friday. Clouds will certainly increase into early Friday. We'll go back to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s Friday afternoon.
High temps will hit 70 by October 1st, with another chance of a few showers for early Saturday morning. The rest if the forecast period remains consistent and quiet with temps near average.
September will likely end on an above average note. Temperatures were warm for most of the month. We had the majority of our days in the 70s and 80s. The weather sort of 'flipped' once the fall equinox hit.