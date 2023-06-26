 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Several more rain chances on the way will hopefully continue to chip away at rain deficit

  • 0

Western Wisconsin picked up some nice, beneficial rain over the weekend. The heaviest rain yesterday was generally north and east of Eau Claire with not much rain actually in the Eau Claire area, but rain totals still varied quite a bit across the city as some places recorded 1/4" to 1/2" yesterday.

14 Cty - Precip Yesterday.png

In addition, Saturday picked up 1/2" to 2" in the greater Eau Claire area with a few spots in Western Wisconsin picking up several inches rain.

Precipitation Analysis Yesterday.png

The airport itself recorded numbers lower than most reports I've seen, but that is the official climate site for the city. The airport is up to about 1.5" for the month of June, which is a bit over 1/3 the average amount for the month-to-date and about 2 3/4" below average.

State - Year Precip Departure5pmpng.png

The year-to-date is about 2" below average. numbers are fairly similar across the region, though some spots in northeastern Wisconsin are actually still above average on the year, yet they, too, are still in a drought or drought-like conditions due to how dry it has been over the last couple months. Madison is Wisconsin's driest official climate site this year-to-date at nearly 5 inches below average.

Today was a pleasant day with cooler temps in the 70s but feeling humid with dew points up in the low to mid 60s.

Midwest Muggy Meter 5 Day ECMWF.png

Humidity will likely hold steady over the next couple of days near the 60° mark before rising to the mid 60s Wednesday night through Friday. This higher humidity will bring a couple more rain chances to the Chippewa Valley.

A few showers have popped up this afternoon mainly in Dunn and southern Barron County and are moving south through Pepin and into Buffalo counties as they fizzle out.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Other than the very slight chance for an isolated shower, we'll stay dry today and tomorrow with a mostly clear sky. Again, an isolated shower or weak storm could pop up tomorrow afternoon, but better chances for scattered showers move through overnight through Wednesday morning.

There will likely be a break in scattered chances Wednesday afternoon before more rain and storms become possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

DMA - GRAF - Web Futurecast2.png

After that, chances become isolated again for just a few pop-up showers/storms for Friday and Saturday. Temps will be generally consistent through this 7-day forecast with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Humidity will likely decrease slightly through the weekend towards the 4th of July holiday, though temps are hinting at warming up early next week. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

