Several more rain chances on the way will hopefully continue to chip away at rain deficit

Western Wisconsin picked up some nice, beneficial rain over the weekend. The heaviest rain yesterday was generally north and east of Eau Claire with not much rain actually in the Eau Claire area, but rain totals still varied quite a bit across the city as some places recorded 1/4" to 1/2" yesterday.
In addition, Saturday picked up 1/2" to 2" in the greater Eau Claire area with a few spots in Western Wisconsin picking up several inches rain.
The airport itself recorded numbers lower than most reports I've seen, but that is the official climate site for the city. The airport is up to about 1.5" for the month of June, which is a bit over 1/3 the average amount for the month-to-date and about 2 3/4" below average.
The year-to-date is about 2" below average. numbers are fairly similar across the region, though some spots in northeastern Wisconsin are actually still above average on the year, yet they, too, are still in a drought or drought-like conditions due to how dry it has been over the last couple months. Madison is Wisconsin's driest official climate site this year-to-date at nearly 5 inches below average.
Today was a pleasant day with cooler temps in the 70s but feeling humid with dew points up in the low to mid 60s.
Humidity will likely hold steady over the next couple of days near the 60° mark before rising to the mid 60s Wednesday night through Friday. This higher humidity will bring a couple more rain chances to the Chippewa Valley.
A few showers have popped up this afternoon mainly in Dunn and southern Barron County and are moving south through Pepin and into Buffalo counties as they fizzle out.
Other than the very slight chance for an isolated shower, we'll stay dry today and tomorrow with a mostly clear sky. Again, an isolated shower or weak storm could pop up tomorrow afternoon, but better chances for scattered showers move through overnight through Wednesday morning.
There will likely be a break in scattered chances Wednesday afternoon before more rain and storms become possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning.
After that, chances become isolated again for just a few pop-up showers/storms for Friday and Saturday. Temps will be generally consistent through this 7-day forecast with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Humidity will likely decrease slightly through the weekend towards the 4th of July holiday, though temps are hinting at warming up early next week.