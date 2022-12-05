Several slight chances for snow this week should bring little to no travel impacts

This evening, there are a few flurries on radar, but very few, if any, flakes are reaching the ground. Continued small snow chances will have similar impacts through the rest of the week.
There will be a slight chance for flurries or light snow with less than 1" accumulation Wednesday mainly north of highway 64 but possible near or just south of highway 29. Another round of flurries or very light snow will be possible late Thursday night through early Friday morning.
Again, impacts will be limited and localized as widespread travel concerns are not expected at this time.
Otherwise, temperatures are expected to be near or slightly below average over the next couple of days. Expect lows tonight to drop slightly below the average of 16 to the upper single digits/low teens and highs tomorrow to settle within a degree or so of the average high of 32.
Clouds will increase tomorrow night ahead of Wednesday's slight chance for light snow or flurries that again will stay mainly north of highway 29. Temperatures will warm slightly through the rest of the week with forecast highs in the mid 30s Thursday through the weekend.
After Thursday night/Friday morning's slight chance for snow, we should dry out for the start of the weekend. Perhaps the best chance for accumulating snow will be sometime between Sunday and Tuesday of next week, though exact location, amounts, or even the existence of accumulating snow in the Chippewa Valley cannot yet be accurately forecast.