Several weather threats move through this weekend

There are three main threats as we head into the weekend. The first threat is freezing rain and will arrive late Friday night and end Saturday morning. After a morning lull in rain as temps warm back above freezing, heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive for the afternoon.
There's even a severe risk for areas mainly south of highway ten. More on that in a bit. Then, rain will turn back into freezing rain and snow before tapering off early Sunday morning.
First, the threat for freezing rain mainly comes after midnight Friday night and ends Saturday morning. Watch out for very slippery roads with anywhere from just a thin glaze of ice up to a few tenths of an inch. The worst conditions will likely be both north of US-10 and east of US-53, but a glaze is possible just about anywhere near and north of I-94.
Heavy rain then moves in with weekend rain totals expected to be between 1/2" and 1" through Sunday morning. Isolated swaths of 1" to 2" are possible wherever stronger thunderstorms move through.
For the most part, thunderstorms will be non-severe, but there is a low severe risk mainly south of US-10. Isolated severe storms are possible here, though the current risk level does peak north of highway 10 near Augusta.
The rain will continue Saturday night as temperatures fall back near freezing, and that will lead to a changeover from either rain to freezing rain to snow or straight from rain to snow.
The highest risk for accumulating freezing rain is near and north of US-8. That is also the area with the highest chance for accumulating snowfall before precipitation ends early Sunday morning.
Again, let's go through the timing of all this on Futurecast.
Rain and freezing rain will move in after midnight early Saturday morning. Temps warm back above freezing with just scattered rain showers Saturday morning before the rain becomes more widespread in the afternoon along with embedded thunderstorm chances.
Rain continues Saturday evening before a changeover to freezing rain and then snow late Saturday night.
Areas with darker blue on Futurecast have the best chance for accumulating snow, and that's from generally the Twin Cities through New Richmond and into Barron/Rusk counties.
Snow will end Sunday morning, though slippery roads could linger through the day. Temperatures will be warmest Saturday during the afternoon rain and thunderstorms and will likely top out in the mid to upper 40s.
Near average temps with dry weather returns early next week and our next chance for precipitation will hold off until later in the week.