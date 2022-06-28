 Skip to main content
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
412 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CHISAGO               DAKOTA
HENNEPIN              ISANTI                RAMSEY
SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

RICE

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BLAINE, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY,
CHIPPEWA FALLS, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FARIBAULT, HASTINGS, HUDSON,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, OSCEOLA, RED WING, RICE LAKE,
RIVER FALLS, SHAKOPEE, ST PAUL, AND STILLWATER.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 9PM for all of Western Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the areas shaded in pink in the map until 9 PM. This includes the Chippewa Valley and all of Western Wisconsin.

A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.

Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say storms have already formed in northern Wisconsin and are already severe. They will continue to move southeast through the afternoon. 

Threats include straight-line wind gusts in excess of 70 mph and large hail that could exceed 2" in diameter. While a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out, wind and hail are the primary threats.

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.

