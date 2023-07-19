SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH issued for parts of Western and Northwestern Wisconsin

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the areas shaded in pink in the map until 10pm. Shortly after 5pm, the watch was expanded to include St. Croix, Pierce, Dunn, Pepin, Chippewa, and Eau Claire counties until midnight.
A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.
Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.
Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.
Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say storms have already formed in NE Minnesota, and further development is likely. The strongest storms will be capable of severe weather this evening between now and 10pm, possibly even until midnight or 1am further southeast of the original watch that was issued for Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties.
The main threat will be large hail, potentially in excess of 2" in diameter, which would be capable of a lot of damage, especially to vehicles, roofs, and trees. If you're able, park cars in garage or carport this afternoon and evening. A few tornadoes are also possible mainly this afternoon/early evening, but the main threat will be very large hail along with marginally severe straight-line wind gusts, which of course can still do plenty of damage even on the low end of the severe scale from 60 to 70 mph.
If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.