THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
512 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON,
LADYSMITH, MENOMONIE, OSCEOLA, AND RICE LAKE.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 2am Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH for the areas shaded in pink in the map until 2am Wednesday.

A watch means that conditions are right for tornadoes and other severe thunderstorms to form. Prepare for that potential and make sure you're able to get to a severe weather shelter in a minute or two should a warning be issued. NOW is the time to prepare for the threat, especially if you live or work in an unideal location such as mobile home or outside. Make sure you can get to a sturdy shelter within a minute's notice. More information on what makes a good severe shelter and what to include in your shelter's safety kit can be found HERE.

Keep your TV tuned to News 18 as a crawl will show up once a warning is issued followed by a cut in with additional details.

Other methods of receiving warnings include NOAA Weather Radios, your smartphone (as long as you haven't deactivated emergency alerts), and the free Stormtracker 18 Weather App. Make sure your phone is OFF of silent/vibrate mode in order for warnings to alert you.

Stormtracker 18 Meteorologists say severe storms have already formed in northern Wisconsin, and are moving southeast towards the Chippewa Valley

Threats include damaging straight-line wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain. isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. 

If a warning is issued for your area, seek shelter in an interior room away from windows, preferably in a basement. Due to high frequency of lightning, avoid using wired electronic devices or the shower as lightning can travel through pipes and wires in house.

