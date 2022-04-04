Severe Weather Awareness Week kicks off with chances for cold rain, possibly snow

There were April rain and snow showers over the weekend and even into this morning. Most of the minor accumulations stayed north of Eau Claire. Jane and Larry Hruby shared this picture of snow covered trees from this morning at their home near Hawkins up in Rusk County.
That's definitely not the weather we expect at the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week. Still, it's that time of the year once again, and Stormtracker 18 will be sharing safety information on a variety of topics all week long.
The first topic, lighting, isn't technically considered severe weather in that it's just the requirement for a thunderstorm, not a severe thunderstorm. Still, lightning is a threat we experience quite a bit throughout the year, and it certainly can be deadly if precautions are not taken.
The biggest mistake people make is taking too long to seek shelter, especially at campgrounds or on the lake. Lightning has been known to strike even further than 10 miles from the thunderstorm, but most bolts strike within that 10 mile radius.
Generally, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck. We can calculate the distance lightning is from us if we can both see the strike and hear the thunder. The speed of sound is one mile every 5 seconds, so if you can count to 30 between seeing lightning and hearing thunder, that strike was more than 10 miles away. Still, it's best to go inside or at least get to a spot where you can get inside quickly.
Most activities associated with lightning fatalities are recreational in nature. The second broader category we can group these causes into is outdoor work like farming, construction, and roofing.
Thankfully, severe weather is not in the forecast, but a few weak thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the near future. Scattered showers move into Western Wisconsin from the west tomorrow afternoon after a mostly dry day with even some peaks of sunshine in the morning.
The best chance for widespread rain with some embedded thunder comes later in the evening. Once again, expect a period of dry weather tomorrow night through midday Wednesday.
Scattered showers return Wednesday afternoon, and temps may be cool enough for some snow to mix in mainly north of Eau Claire. The week ends chilly with on and off showers Thursday and Thursday night when some snow could again mix in.
A few flurries may linger into Friday before sunshine returns for the weekend. Temperatures will warm up through the weekend, too, before peaking Monday ahead of a cold front that could bring rain and thunderstorms.
Two tornado drills in the form of mock warnings issued by the National Weather Service this Thursday at 1:45pm and 6:45pm. It is no longer a requirement for sirens to sound with these mock warnings, and each municipality can decide on their own whether or not to sound sirens. Also of note, weather radios may or may not sound their alert tones depending on the manufacturer and how they are set up. Not all weather radios recognize the test code that is issued as a code to trigger their alert.
Stormtracker 18 encourages you to practice your plans at school, work, and home this week so you're ready when severe weather strikes.