Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up
to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Severe weather threat shifts south for Saturday afternoon, general t-storms still possible

  • Updated
  • 0
Freezing rain made for very slippery conditions overnight, but it has since warmed back above freezing and most roadways are in good shape this morning. 

There may still be a few slippery stretches, but we will see quick improvements as the warmer air moves in the rest of today.

State - GRAF AM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Saturday will be cloudy and wet. High temperatures will break into the low 40s. The track of this storm has shifted slightly south, leaving us with mostly rain and maybe a few rumbles for our Saturday afternoon/evening.

spc.png

The severe weather threat has shifted south with this as well. The valley may see some lightning, thunder and very small hail. The main threat for large hail, strong straight-line winds and maybe a tornado or two will remain in southern Wisconsin, Iowa, and northern Illinois.

State - Future Rain - ECMWF 9km NO plot.png

We'll still see plenty of rainfall through the storm. Totals will end anywhere from 1/2''to 1-1/2'' by Sunday.

sun.png

There is still the potential for rain to turn over to more ice and snow through Sunday morning. Snow totals will range from at trace to 1''. Roads may be slick early Sunday.

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

