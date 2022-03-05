Severe weather threat shifts south for Saturday afternoon, general t-storms still possible

Freezing rain made for very slippery conditions overnight, but it has since warmed back above freezing and most roadways are in good shape this morning.
There may still be a few slippery stretches, but we will see quick improvements as the warmer air moves in the rest of today.
Saturday will be cloudy and wet. High temperatures will break into the low 40s. The track of this storm has shifted slightly south, leaving us with mostly rain and maybe a few rumbles for our Saturday afternoon/evening.
The severe weather threat has shifted south with this as well. The valley may see some lightning, thunder and very small hail. The main threat for large hail, strong straight-line winds and maybe a tornado or two will remain in southern Wisconsin, Iowa, and northern Illinois.
We'll still see plenty of rainfall through the storm. Totals will end anywhere from 1/2''to 1-1/2'' by Sunday.
There is still the potential for rain to turn over to more ice and snow through Sunday morning. Snow totals will range from at trace to 1''. Roads may be slick early Sunday.