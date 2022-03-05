Severe weather threat shifts south for Saturday afternoon, general t-storms still possible

Weather Alert

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&