...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Severe weather threatens Chippewa Valley this evening

Air quality remains a concern across Western Wisconsin this evening, and it will likely remain an issue until the wind changes direction after tonight's front moves through.

Even after that, some wildfire smoke will likely linger and I would expect more issues on and off through the summer until all the many wildfires in Canada are controlled and extinguished.

Of greater concern, scattered strong thunderstorms are expected this evening and could affect parts of Western Wisconsin through even a few hours after midnight at the latest. Ahead of the storms, it is warm and humid. That's exactly the typical environment that can cause strong storms when a front moves through and a couple other advanced parameters are in place like they will be tonight.

There have been a few showers and storms through the afternoon mainly north and west of Eau Claire, but chances will increase as the front approaches and eventually moves through.

Initially, individual cells will pose all severe threats as tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Main threats will remain hail and straight-line wind gusts, though as the evening goes on, the storms will evolve into mostly a wind threat once the cells congeal into a connected line of storms.

Once these storms end tonight, the sky will partially clear and the wind will shift both at the surface to out of the northwest and aloft, too. That will hopefully clear some of the smoke out of the air at least temporarily until the wind shifts back to bring more our way.

Temps will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend through early next week, which includes the 4th of July holiday. Humidity will rise, too, but isolated shower/storm chances will remain limited.

There are slight chances for a few Thursday afternoon and again Sunday into Monday before the best chance in the extended forecast, unfortunately, is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday which could affect 4th of July fireworks. 

