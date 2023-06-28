Severe weather threatens Chippewa Valley this evening

Air quality remains a concern across Western Wisconsin this evening, and it will likely remain an issue until the wind changes direction after tonight's front moves through.
Even after that, some wildfire smoke will likely linger and I would expect more issues on and off through the summer until all the many wildfires in Canada are controlled and extinguished.
Of greater concern, scattered strong thunderstorms are expected this evening and could affect parts of Western Wisconsin through even a few hours after midnight at the latest. Ahead of the storms, it is warm and humid. That's exactly the typical environment that can cause strong storms when a front moves through and a couple other advanced parameters are in place like they will be tonight.
There have been a few showers and storms through the afternoon mainly north and west of Eau Claire, but chances will increase as the front approaches and eventually moves through.
Initially, individual cells will pose all severe threats as tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Main threats will remain hail and straight-line wind gusts, though as the evening goes on, the storms will evolve into mostly a wind threat once the cells congeal into a connected line of storms.
Once these storms end tonight, the sky will partially clear and the wind will shift both at the surface to out of the northwest and aloft, too. That will hopefully clear some of the smoke out of the air at least temporarily until the wind shifts back to bring more our way.
Temps will be warm with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s this weekend through early next week, which includes the 4th of July holiday. Humidity will rise, too, but isolated shower/storm chances will remain limited.
There are slight chances for a few Thursday afternoon and again Sunday into Monday before the best chance in the extended forecast, unfortunately, is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday which could affect 4th of July fireworks.