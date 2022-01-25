Shockingly cold temps expected tonight after they warmed to near zero at best today

We've had several mornings so far this year with lows like todays ranging from -10 to -30 with most in the negative mid teens, but temperatures tonight will drop even colder.
This morning's wind chills were as cold as -40 with New Richmond recording a -38 wind chill at 8am.Wind chills ranged between -20 and -40 at the coldest point of the morning, which came at different times for different places.
Highs today were near zero, though a couple spots including Eau Claire never even warmed to zero. Where temps did rise above, it was only a degree or two and it never felt even close to that warm. The warmest afternoon wind chills were between -10 and -20. Eau Claire's was never warmer than -15.
As mentioned, it will get even colder tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 11am for Eau Claire and counties to north and west. For Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, and Buffalo counties, the Advisory remains in effect an hour longer until noon.
This is shockingly cold, and static shocks continue to be likely give how little moisture is in the air. Air this cold cannot hold much moisture at all, so it must be extremely dry for the temp to even have a chance at falling as low as it's forecast.
Overnight lows will likely be close to -20 widespread, though the exact temp depends on location and the wind. Wind will be fairly light through most the night, so wind chill will not be a huge deal, but even a 4 mph breeze will make it feel 10 degrees colder.
The wind will pick up near morning out of the south. Of course, that means ridiculous wind chills are possible, but that wind will carry in warmer (relatively) temperatures. So, wind chills could spike to -35 or colder briefly before temps begin to rise into the low teens by afternoon. Still, it will feel below zero all day for the second day in a row.
Temps drop a degree or two tomorrow evening for lows of around 5 to 10 degrees, then rise towards the 20s by Thursday morning along with a slight chance snow.
Temps drop again after that weak system departs with Thursday night lows back near or colder than -10. Temps warm a bit for this weekend and then well above average to start next week, though that comes with a chance for snow Tuesday into Wednesday.