 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Air temperatures will bottom out between 15 and 25 degrees below
zero tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind
chills are expected to drop to around 40 degrees below zero
across much of Minnesota, and into the 30s below zero in the metro
and across western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight through early Wednesday
across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities
metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin
Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 30 to 35
degrees below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
east central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Shockingly cold temps expected tonight after they warmed to near zero at best today

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Even colder air is expected tonight before a southerly breeze brings both wind chills and eventually warmer temps tomorrow.

We've had several mornings so far this year with lows like todays ranging from -10 to -30 with most in the negative mid teens, but temperatures tonight will drop even colder.

DMA - TO - Lows Today.png

This morning's wind chills were as cold as -40 with New Richmond recording a -38 wind chill at 8am.Wind chills ranged between -20 and -40 at the coldest point of the morning, which came at different times for different places.

DMA - TIME SPECIFIC Wind Chill.png

Highs today were near zero, though a couple spots including Eau Claire never even warmed to zero. Where temps did rise above, it was only a degree or two and it never felt even close to that warm. The warmest afternoon wind chills were between -10 and -20. Eau Claire's was never warmer than -15.

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

As mentioned, it will get even colder tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 11am for Eau Claire and counties to north and west. For Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Trempealeau, and Buffalo counties, the Advisory remains in effect an hour longer until noon. 

This is shockingly cold, and static shocks continue to be likely give how little moisture is in the air. Air this cold cannot hold much moisture at all, so it must be extremely dry for the temp to even have a chance at falling as low as it's forecast.

Static Shock Forecast.png

Overnight lows will likely be close to -20 widespread, though the exact temp depends on location and the wind. Wind will be fairly light through most the night, so wind chill will not be a huge deal, but even a 4 mph breeze will make it feel 10 degrees colder.

The wind will pick up near morning out of the south. Of course, that means ridiculous wind chills are possible, but that wind will carry in warmer (relatively) temperatures. So, wind chills could spike to -35 or colder briefly before temps begin to rise into the low teens by afternoon. Still, it will feel below zero all day for the second day in a row.

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Temps drop a degree or two tomorrow evening for lows of around 5 to 10 degrees, then rise towards the 20s by Thursday morning along with a slight chance snow.

Temps drop again after that weak system departs with Thursday night lows back near or colder than -10. Temps warm a bit for this weekend and then well above average to start next week, though that comes with a chance for snow Tuesday into Wednesday. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 