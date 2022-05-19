Significant hail, wind the main threats with Thursday's level 3 risk for severe storms

It's a severe weather alert day!
Temperatures and dew points will start to climb Thursday as a warm front works into the region. High temperatures will vary greatly across the valley depending upon how far north this warm front gets.
High temps will range from the upper 60s to the low 80s from Highway 8 to Highway 10. Dew points will climb into the low 60s bringing in that sticky feel.
The combination of warm and moist will prime the atmosphere for strong to severe storms once the cold front arrives later Thursday evening.
There is a level 3 risk for numerous severe storms starting just south of Eau Claire (orange shaded area). The level 2 risk zone for scattered severe storms encompasses the rest of the valley (yellow shaded area).
Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible from 1 to 4 pm, before the rest of the line develops and moves eastward from 4 to 9 pm.
During this time, the strongest storms will be able to produce significant hailstones up to 2''+ in diameter. That's golf ball to egg sized hail.
These early super cell storms will also have enough shear to produce a few tornadoes. A few of the strongest storms could produce significant tornadic rotation which would lead to more aggressive tornadoes.
Once the main line of storms develops, if it can organize, we may also see strong straight-line winds in excess of 70 mph.
These storms will fizzle to the southeast overnight and we'll get some weaker rumbles through Friday morning. It will be breezy and mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the 60s.
The rest of the weekend looks quiet and cool with a slight chance for a shower or two Saturday and frost possible Sunday and Monday morning.