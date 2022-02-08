Slick spots expected from scattered light snow through Wednesday morning

Western Wisconsin is in a quiet stretch of weather, partially because of how cold it's been. Eau Claire hasn't seen more than an inch of snow on any one day in over two weeks.
Still, the winter season snow total is just over 30 inches and only about two inches below average to date. This is more snow than we had last year in total, let alone in the year to date snow. Last winter (2020-21) had a total of 30.2" snow after the last measurable snow was recorded on March 17, 2021.
An average winter still sees another one to two feet of snow with the average last date with accumulating snow of April 8 (two months from today).
Highs today climbed to or above freezing for the first time in a week with some spots near or exceeding 40 mainly to the west of Eau Claire. The warmest air was where there was a bit more sunshine behind a warm front that moved through this afternoon.
A cold front is close behind, and that will bring chances for snow overnight, but there isn't a lot of energy with this system. This means that snowfall will be scattered and light, for the most part. There could be some wintry mix late this evening, but impacts will be limited given light precip amounts and it falling when most are asleep.
Expect a flurries along with scattered light snow overnight through early tomorrow morning with flurries lingering through the day.
Most snow accumulations, if any, will be limited to a maximum of 1/2" except generally near or to the north of highway 29 where up to 1" is possible, though that area is further north of 29 in some spots than others, so refer to the map below for details.
Temperatures will remain mild through tomorrow, but temps will fall closer to average in the single digits for lows once the clouds clear after this weak system departs tomorrow night. Thursday will see afternoon temps in the 20s before another warm front arrives overnight.
That front will warm temps through the 20s and into the 30s by Friday morning and will also bring an area of precipitation that looks to fall mostly as snow, though the Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will continue to monitor this system closely over the next couple days.
Temps cool quickly again for the weekend, though it looks to stay dry again until Sunday night when there's another slight chance for snow.