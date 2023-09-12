Slight chance for frost near/north of hwy 8 tonight as temps fall to the 30s

A cold front is moving through Western Wisconsin this evening with only isolated showers. Behind that cold front is possibly the coldest air of the season especially for areas north of highway US-8.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer, Price, and a few other counties in northwest and north-central Wisconsin. There, lows are expected to fall to the mid 30s and possibly even within a degree or two of freezing. Damage to sensitive plants is possible up there, and patchy frost cannot be ruled out in rural spots in northern Polk, Barron, Rusk, and Taylor counties.
Of course, this forecast is a sharp contrast to the record heat just over a week ago. Eau Claire hit a high of 100 just nine days ago and now is forecast to drop to at least the low 40s but possibly the upper 30s tonight, which would be the coldest low since early May.
Showers today really didn't bring that much rain with many areas only getting a few drops and about 1/10" was the high-end amounts according to the automated sensors at local airports. Temps are already cooling quickly north of this front, and temps will continue to cool overnight.
In order for frost to form, the low temperature needs to cool to at least 36° and it's more likely with lows of 34 and below. Frost is not forecast for Eau Claire tonight, but it's only about two weeks before the average first 36 degree low temp when frost becomes possible.
Exact climate data for first frost is difficult because the temperature is just one ingredient necessary for frost to form. The air at ground level must freeze for frost to form, which can occasionally happen with a low of 36 but is more common at 34.
The discrepancy is that our air temperature is taken two meters, or about 6.5 feet, above ground level. Temps really can differ that much when the wind is calm. So, frost needs freezing air at ground level, calm wind so that moisture can settle to near the surface, and ample moisture to freeze into frost.
Again, frost is more likely where there is that Frost Advisory, but there is a slight chance for patchy frost in rural areas generally near and north of US-8. Most, if not all, of the Chippewa Valley will stay frost free with lows ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Any rain chance will exit quickly this evening and we'll dry up once again. There should be a clear enough sky to allow for quick cooling tonight, though the wind may not get completely calm which also points to lower frost chances especially with temperatures on the fringe of being cold enough. It won't stay cool for long, either.
Highs tomorrow will be below average in the upper 60s, but will warm to the upper 70s by Thursday afternoon with ample sunshine. Another cold front will arrive later Friday to bring our next slight chances for scattered showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
Once again, this doesn't look like widespread rain, unfortunately, and we'll dry up again through early next week. Temperatures should at least warm back above average to begin the second half of September.