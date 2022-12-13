Slippery roads likely as long-duration winter system moves through tonight through Saturday

Snow and rain have moved in this evening, and road temperatures are near or below freezing. So, expect the initial burst of snow or rain/sleet/snow mix to freeze on contact with untreated roads and surfaces. Roads will likely be slippery.
Here's the latest expected timing of the system:
Any snow this evening will change to at least a rain-snow mix, though areas of just rain especially south of I-94 is likely as temps stay just above freezing tonight.
While the actual air temperature won't change much, the temperature at and just below cloud level will vary a bit more, which will result in changeover back and forth between rain, sleet, and snow.
Snow will begin to changeover from west to east after midnight, and that means snow will be able to accumulate a bit more further west since precipitation will be falling as snow for a longer period of time.
Snow will likely be the main form of precipitation for most of the Chippewa Valley for the Wednesday morning commute, with a heavy and slushy accumulation of snow.
Precipitation will both change back to a mix or rain and come to an end from west/south to east/north midday Wednesday. Drizzle may continue Wednesday afternoon, but this is the most likely time to see an extended break from precipitation.
Rain returns from east to west Wednesday evening and should quickly turn back to snow. With the second half of the system, precip will be falling as snow for a longer period of time east of highway 53 as the snow builds back to the west overnight.
Eventually, snow will return to most of the area, but areas near and south of Eau Claire may miss a lot of it as the system spins back over the center of the low pressure system that will be centered over Trempealeau County by late Wednesday night.
Snow will taper off during the day on Thursday, but will eventually move back through Western Wisconsin with just light snow Thursday night through Saturday.
So, it's quite the dynamic system with a lot of changes expected as they system moves through. For tonight through the Wednesday afternoon break in the precipitation, not much snow is expected east of highway 53 since most of the precipitation will be rain or a wintry mix tonight there.
A trace to 3" is possible for the Eau Claire area and generally west of a line through Ladysmith and Fall Creek. A couple more inches are possible northwest of Menomonie County where temps may be cold enough for mostly snow to fall.
This is just the first part of the system, though, and the entire system is expected to bring between 3 and 6 inches for areas near and north of highway 12, including what falls tonight. Areas north and a bit west of Menomonie could pick up a bit more as could areas closer to and northeast of a line going through Ladysmith and Medford.
Temperatures tonight will remain fairly steady in the low to mid 30s, even near or slightly above freezing all night. That won't necessarily stop roads from getting slippery from slushy accumulations. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 30s as that break in precipitation or lingering drizzle are expected through the afternoon.
Temps will fall to near or below freezing by Thursday morning and only warm to the mid 30s where snow accumulations remain possible. Still, most of the accumulations will be early Wednesday morning and again late Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
Light accumulations remain possible as scattered light snow showers linger through cooling temperatures Friday and possibly Saturday. Much colder air returns Sunday into next week.