Slippery spots to develop overnight as temps fall below freezing with more light snow possible through tomorrow

Temperatures once again were above freezing for most of the day across most of Western Wisconsin. Eau Claire even stayed above freezing all of last night with a low of 33.
Temperatures tonight will fall to near freezing between 3 and 5am with lows expected to drop to the upper 20s. Temps tomorrow afternoon may approach freezing, but should stay near or below. They will fall quickly tomorrow night to the single digits by Friday morning.
So, watch out for slippery spots tonight through tomorrow morning as the roads remain wet from today's drizzle and mix. There were some flakes at times, but most of the day was a mix of drizzle and small ice pellets. With the above freezing temps, main roads were in decent condition.
Watch out especially on bridges as they freeze earlier than surrounding roads. The reason for this is there is cold air both above and below the road surface, so the bridge's heat can be lost at a quicker rate. In addition, the ground acts like an insulator and makes it more difficult for roads to change temperature compared to bridges that don't have that. This can make a wet road become ice instantly when you get on the bridge.
If this happens, let off the gas and don't touch the brakes. Steer into any skid, but don't oversteer. It's likely the car will regain traction on the other side of the bridge. The less you do the better. Adding gas, brakes, or steering can upset the skid and make the car unpredictable.
Snow is becoming a bit more widespread on radar compared to where it didn't look like much on radar most of the afternoon. The drizzle and light mix doesn't show up on radar because it is forming beneath the radar's beam.
Snow should return as main precip type this evening, but just expect scattered light snow showers through the night that could last into tomorrow. Again, perhaps the main issue will be the moisture already on the roads to refreeze into ice once temps fall overnight.
Still, the scattered snow showers will add to slipperiness of roads overnight and also reduce visibility. Like today was, tomorrow will require you to turn headlights on all day when driving.
Snow showers become more widely scattered during the day and begin to exit off to our southeast. A few flurries could linger into the evening, but they should be out by late evening. Partial clearing is possible by Friday afternoon.
Additional snow totals will likely be between 1 and 3 inches tonight through tomorrow, but due to the scattered nature of the snow showers expect some spots to get more than others, with a few spots not getting much more and those that get hit with scattered snow showers more often could get a bit over 3".
It'll still be a wet snow, but probably a bit closer to standard snow as opposed to last night's slush. You'll want to clear it quickly tomorrow while temps are still close to freezing, as low temperatures will be in the single digits by Friday morning and near or possibly below zero by Saturday morning.
Highs will remain close to average in the low to mid 20s before warming to the low 30s Sunday and Monday. The weather pattern should stay fairly dry into early next week.