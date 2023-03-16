Slushy snow likely tonight with some, but not a lot, of accumulation

It was dreary and rainy from mid-morning through this afternoon as temperatures were in the low to mid 40s most of the day. The combination of falling rain and warmer temps melted quite a bit of snow.
Between 1/10" and 1/4" rain accumulated by the time a late-afternoon lull in precipitation moved through.
Rain returned in the evening and quickly changed over to snow, with slushy accumulations most likely between now and midnight, with just lingering light snow or flurries possible the rest of the night.
Of concern is how quickly the temps will fall from above freezing this evening to well below freezing by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow morning's low temps will be between 15 and 20 degrees below freezing in the low/mid teens, which will turn the slush into ice. That's the main travel concern for the morning as there won't be much, if any, morning snow.
In addition, the wind will be strong overnight, sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 possible. It'll still be windy tomorrow, but will be about 5 mph lighter.
Flurries or light snow returns as early as tomorrow afternoon but more likely in the evening/overnight. This second round will not bring as much snow as the first round tonight, but it'll be a more standard snow as temps will be colder.
Combined snow totals between now and Saturday will only range from 1/2" to 2" for most in Western Wisconsin, with chances to exceed 2" north of a line generally through Baldwin, Bloomer, and Cornell.
Temps will be as cold as the single digits by Sunday morning after a high only in the mid 20s Saturday afternoon, which is well below the average high in the low 40s. Side streets and untreated surfaces could remain slippery all weekend before temps finally warm up again next week, just in time for Monday's spring equinox!