Small rain chance to kick off the week otherwise remaining dry for the foreseeable future

After a hot and steamy stretch of weather, the weekend overall was very nice as highs fell back into the 70s and we stayed mostly dry.
To say that we need rain is a bit of an understatement. Since we picked up 1.34" on August 14, Eau Claire has received 0.01" total, and we have been dry for 11 straight days. Keep in mind your number will vary as these numbers are taken from the airport where all the climate data is kept.
Your Monday will feature a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers and t-storms in the late afternoon into the evening as a trough of lower pressure slides through. The coverage of rain is low and severe weather is not expected. Fog will likely develop again overnight into Tuesday morning. Winds will be southerly to westerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the 80s and dew points in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows fall back into the 50s and 60s tonight.
Tuesday looks good with a few clouds around after areas of morning fog. Highs will be in the 70s with lows dropping back into the 40s. Fog will likely develop overnight once again.
Sunny skies and seasonable temperatures will be the story for Wednesday with highs remaining in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s.
As we head into the end of the week into Labor Day weekend, we'll remain dry and heat levels begin to come back up once again though it doesn't look to be as humid as what we dealt with. Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s on Thursday, rising well into the 80s for the weekend and even reaching the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Going past the seven days, signs point the warmth and mostly dry weather to continue into the first roughly third of September.