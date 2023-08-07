Small rain chances continue in the forecast as widespread & beneficial rain continues to avoid the Chippewa Valley

The week began with typical early August weather. There was a mix of clouds and sunshine along with just isolated showers. Temperatures were right about average, too, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Even the humidity was fairly typical with dew points ranging from the mid 50s to the mid 60s across Western Wisconsin.
Expect similar dew points tomorrow in the mid 50s to low 60s before a bit higher humidity arrives Wednesday ahead of a cold front that's expected to move through Wednesday evening. After that front, there will be more mild humidity before it rises again with our next rain chances later this week.
While there were a few showers today, they didn't add up to anything more than a trace for most. That means that your gardens and lawns will need to be watered if you want them to continue growing, especially since there won't be any measurable rain chances tomorrow, either.
Best times to water are in the morning or late evening when the sun is lower in the sky to allow most of the water to soak in by losing less of it to evaporation.
A few showers remained on radar this evening before fizzling out. Again, tomorrow will be dry with high temperatures warming to a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 82.
Small rain chances return Wednesday as a weak cold front moves through during the afternoon/evening from northwest to southeast, but rain chances along the front look to be brief and don't really offer much of a chance to pick up more than 1/10" for most, and some might not even get any rain as showers look to be fairly scattered.
Today's forecast has the best chance for widespread rain not arriving until later this week, currently forecast to move through Thursday night through Friday morning. Unfortunately being 4 to 5 days out, there still is time for the system to strengthen, weaken, and/or shift away from us.
Otherwise, temperatures and humidity look to remain fairly mild with nothing excessive for August standards in the forecast.