Small rain/storm chances return along with higher humidity after a dry Memorial Day

Warm and dry weather this weekend will continue Memorial Day! Highs Sunday warmed to the low/mid 80s for most in Western Wisconsin with a few places a bit cooler in the upper 70s.
All were above Eau Claire's average high of 74. Expect the warm weather to continue Memorial Day, and temperatures will increase through midweek Memorial Day itself will be dry once again. Temperatures will begin with lows in the mid 50s around 6am, but quickly warm into the 60s by 8am and 70s by 10.
So, any morning Memorial Day services could begin a bit on the cool side for some but quickly warm up. There will be a mostly cloudy sky clearing to partly cloudy by midday and possibly even completely sunny by late afternoon as temps once again climb into the mid 80s.
The only concern is air quality during the afternoon and evening. The Wisconsin DNR issued an Air Quality Alert beginning at noon and lasting until 11pm on Memorial Day Monday. Some mild pollutants in the air will react in the warm and dry air to create ozone pollution that will lower the air quality into the orange category, with the air quality decreasing during the afternoon before improving again after sunset.
Most people are fine with this level of pollution, but the elderly, children, and those with heart/lung disease including asthma should limit outdoor activities and close windows during the afternoon and evening.
Other than that, the weather will be good all day and similar to the past few days with perhaps a little more cloud cover. Our next slight chance for showers and storms arrives Tuesday, but right now those could be limited to areas near the Minnesota border along with spots near and north of US-8.
Slight chances for showers and storms continue each day through next Saturday, but there probably won't be a lot of actual rainfall most of the time, and no particular system looks widespread and all-day.
These chances return because humidity will increase, and that moisture in the atmosphere could be lifted and turned into rain clouds as heat and humidity increase with highs near 90 later in the week.