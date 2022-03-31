Small snow chances continue into April after very little accumulated in March

After just 0.2" snow accumulated this morning in Eau Claire, March's snow total will end at just 1.7". That's almost 8 inches below the month's average, and it was the third month in a row with below average snowfall in Eau Claire.
In fact, only December exceeded the monthly average so far this winter, though we're likely not done yet, at least historically. Eau Claire averages over 4 inches of snow in the month of April, and it's not uncommon to get snow in the first week of May, either.
There certainly will be snow chances during this coming first week of April. Highs today in the low to mid 30s were once again well below Eau Claire's average high of 49.
Once clouds clear overnight, temperatures will fall quickly. Expect morning lows in the low 20s or possibly even upper teens. Sunshine during the day will warm us up closer to that average high tomorrow.
Clouds return tomorrow night ahead of snow chances that could start as a wintry mix after midnight before turning to all snow by Saturday morning. This could last through midday and give us some accumulations.
Clouds may even clear and give us a sunny Saturday afternoon. Our next chance for April (rain/snow) showers arrives Sunday night through Monday morning. Following that, there will be more chances Tuesday through Thursday.
Temps will be warm enough during the days for precip to fall as rain, but any precip at night may fall as a mix or snow with lows expected to be near or below freezing through the next week.