 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smoky sky returns Wednesday with some reduced air quality possible along with a slight chance for a few storms

  • Updated
  • 0

Temperatures warmed up into the low to mid 80s for areas that didn't get any rain, but only to the upper 60s/low 70s where rain fell at times today.

DMA - Highs SA5pm.png

The warmer air was generally west of US-53 with the cooler air further east in Taylor, Clark, and eastern Jackson counties.

Warmer weather will arrive tomorrow, though wildfire smoke will again move overhead as the upper-level winds shift. As of this afternoon, air quality is still forecast to be in the yellow category for Western Wisconsin, which is just below where an Air Quality Alert would be issued for orange category and above.

Air Quality Forecast Tomorrow Auto KML Map and Impacts.png

It is possible for some orange level levels of wildfire smoke and ozone to fall down to the surface, but as of now the DNR forecasts widespread levels to remain in the yellow category.

Smoke Contour - Black Carbon Future.png

While some smoke could reach the surface, there will definitely be plenty in the sky above us. Smoke levels are expected to increase overnight and the sky will have that milky-white and hazy appearance where there aren't any clouds tomorrow and likely Thursday, too.

A few clouds will form tomorrow along with a slight chance for isolated showers, but unfortunately today's widespread, light rain missed the Chippewa Valley to the east where between 1/4" and 1/2" fell over much of central and eastern Wisconsin.

Regional - Precip Today4pm.png

That rain is scattering out and will end this evening, though a bit more accumulation is possible in Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.

Tomorrow will begin sunny with a few clouds forming through the day, and a few isolated showers are possible, with an even lesser chance for an isolated thunderstorm.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

Best chance for a little rain arrives in the afternoon as a cold front moves through from north to south. Temperatures could approach 90 in spots that stay sunny and don't get rain, but other areas will remain in the mid to upper 80s.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s as the forecast is unfortunately trending drier for this weekend.

There is an outside chance for a few showers on Saturday, but right now that is below the criteria for us to put even a slight chance in our 7-day forecast. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

Recommended for you