...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
Some blowing snow is also possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers or snow squalls may accompany
a cold front mid morning to mid afternoon before the strongest
winds arrive. Areas of blowing snow may significantly reduce
visibility at times. In addition, temperatures will crash from
the 30s to the teens in the afternoon, which may result in a
flash freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Snow and strong wind for Friday afternoon commute

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

A quick burst of snow Friday afternoon won't bring a lot of snow, but strong wind combined with the snow will make for very low visibility for the afternoon commute.

Temperatures were cold all day with even colder wind chills. Today's breeze was strongest this morning, but remained at 5-15 mph through the afternoon.

Wheres My Trashcan - 3D Version.png

While the wind will settle down a bit this evening, it will begin to pick up early tomorrow morning. With forecast low temps close to -10, it won't take much wind for wind chills to drop to -20 before that same wind starts to bring in warmer temperatures.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

A few flurries or light snow showers mainly north of highway 64 are possible in the morning, but the main event will move through during the afternoon.

The snow will not last long with a band of moderate to heavy snow expected in the 1 to 3 PM range with scattered snow showers possible both before and after that.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

More specific snow timing: Scattered snow showers develop after that morning chance around noon areawide and moves in NW to SE.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3.png

Snow will be widespread around 2pm, which is the most likely time for moderate to heavy snow rates.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast4.png

Snow scatters out and moves east by late evening, though it'll remain breezy through the night.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast5.png

Snow totals will likely range from a trace to an inch with up to two inches possible northeast of Eau Claire.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA.png

The strongest winds will arrive during the peak snow, so while the snow totals won't be super impressive, the falling snow will be enough to cover make roads slippery and the strong winds will blow the snow both as it's falling and cause drifting.

Travel Tracker Variable Scale.png

Visibility from the blowing snow will be near zero at times, so you'll want to be careful if you have to drive around when school is letting out. Temps drop below freezing again Friday night and it'll remain cold Saturday despite sunshine.

Temps warm Saturday night into Sunday where highs will top out near 40 degrees, but that will be short-lived ahead of more snow chances for the first half of next week. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

