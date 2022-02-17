Snow and strong wind for Friday afternoon commute

Temperatures were cold all day with even colder wind chills. Today's breeze was strongest this morning, but remained at 5-15 mph through the afternoon.
While the wind will settle down a bit this evening, it will begin to pick up early tomorrow morning. With forecast low temps close to -10, it won't take much wind for wind chills to drop to -20 before that same wind starts to bring in warmer temperatures.
A few flurries or light snow showers mainly north of highway 64 are possible in the morning, but the main event will move through during the afternoon.
The snow will not last long with a band of moderate to heavy snow expected in the 1 to 3 PM range with scattered snow showers possible both before and after that.
More specific snow timing: Scattered snow showers develop after that morning chance around noon areawide and moves in NW to SE.
Snow will be widespread around 2pm, which is the most likely time for moderate to heavy snow rates.
Snow scatters out and moves east by late evening, though it'll remain breezy through the night.
Snow totals will likely range from a trace to an inch with up to two inches possible northeast of Eau Claire.
The strongest winds will arrive during the peak snow, so while the snow totals won't be super impressive, the falling snow will be enough to cover make roads slippery and the strong winds will blow the snow both as it's falling and cause drifting.
Visibility from the blowing snow will be near zero at times, so you'll want to be careful if you have to drive around when school is letting out. Temps drop below freezing again Friday night and it'll remain cold Saturday despite sunshine.
Temps warm Saturday night into Sunday where highs will top out near 40 degrees, but that will be short-lived ahead of more snow chances for the first half of next week.