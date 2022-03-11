Snow chance returns late Saturday evening mainly north of I-94

A nasty wind blew out of the west Friday was gusting between 20 and 30 mph at pretty much all times. Peak gusts for a few spots including Eau Claire made it into the mid to upper 30s.
The wind has shifted northwesterly in the evening and continued out of the northwest through the night at 5 to 10 mph. While that's not as strong as it was, it did create some nasty wind chills and a Wind Chill Advisory expired at 9am Saturday with wind chills in the -20s in spots.
Temps remain cold through Saturday, but a warm front will arrive after sunset. There is a chance for snow along that front: snow will be widespread north of I-94 and scattered near and south of the interstate.
That system is expected to bring a quick trace to an inch for Eau Claire and up to three inches further northeast. Snow will be out of Western Wisconsin by early Sunday morning and Sunday's southwesterly breeze will continue to bring in warmer temps with highs in the low to mid 40s.
Temps will be a bit cooler Monday as another chance for snow and/or rain moves through, but temps will warm even further through the middle of next week.
Western Wisconsin will likely see the first 50s of the year and some spots may push closer to 60 especially next Wednesday. Temps won't be as warm to finish out the week, but temperatures for St. Patrick's Day and into the weekend continue to look like they'll top out in the upper 40s to potentially low 50s.