 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Cold wind chills of 25 below to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, and west central Minnesota; or north of
a line from Appleton to Forest Lake, Minnesota, to Eau Claire,
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Snow chance returns late Saturday evening mainly north of I-94

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

After a very cold Friday night and Saturday, a warm front brings snow chances Saturday night before bringing mild temps to the Chippewa Valley

A nasty wind blew out of the west Friday was gusting between 20 and 30 mph at pretty much all times. Peak gusts for a few spots including Eau Claire made it into the mid to upper 30s.

DMA - TO-Highest Wind Gusts Today.png

The wind has shifted northwesterly in the evening and continued out of the northwest through the night at 5 to 10 mph. While that's not as strong as it was, it did create some nasty wind chills and a Wind Chill Advisory expired at 9am Saturday with wind chills in the -20s in spots. 

State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

Temps remain cold through Saturday, but a warm front will arrive after sunset. There is a chance for snow along that front: snow will be widespread north of I-94 and scattered near and south of the interstate.

Forecast Snow-Wisconsin Cutout to DMA.png

That system is expected to bring a quick trace to an inch for Eau Claire and up to three inches further northeast. Snow will be out of Western Wisconsin by early Sunday morning and Sunday's southwesterly breeze will continue to bring in warmer temps with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Temps will be a bit cooler Monday as another chance for snow and/or rain moves through, but temps will warm even further through the middle of next week.

Western Wisconsin will likely see the first 50s of the year and some spots may push closer to 60 especially next Wednesday. Temps won't be as warm to finish out the week, but temperatures for St. Patrick's Day and into the weekend continue to look like they'll top out in the upper 40s to potentially low 50s. 

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags