Snow changes to rain/mix overnight as temps warm

Temps are cold enough for snow this evening, and that's what's falling, though most of initial burst mostly evaporated, which means snow total forecast is decreasing especially south of Eau Claire.
Still, slippery conditions are already developing across Western Wisconsin where snow has begun to stick, and road conditions will continue to deteriorate this evening.
Once the first burst moves out, more precipitation will develop and move in. That precipitation will be a bit scattered, though, and will transition to a wintry mix or rain as temperatures warm between 10pm and midnight.
Snow totals will likely be under an inch southwest of Eau Claire, be between 1-3 inches in the I-94 corridor, and as much as 2-4" are expected further north and east especially in the counties with Winter Weather Advisory in place.
As precip transitions to mix or rain, it will scatter even further and get lighter in intensity. Still, slushy roads are likely even as temps are above freezing through the middle of the night. Temps fall back towards freezing by morning, and any slush on untreated surfaces will likely re-freeze and cause slippery spots through the morning tomorrow.
Temps will continue to fall towards 20 by tomorrow afternoon, and lows will drop below zero by Saturday morning. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s below zero and it won't get much warmer during the day on Saturday with a high near 8 and wind chills remaining near or below zero.
Temperatures won't be much better Sunday, but they will begin to improve later in the day. A small wave in the upper atmosphere Sunday night into Monday morning will first bring a slight chance for light snow.
Warmer temperatures will follow that system through the first half of next week with chances for a stronger storm later in the week, though right now it looks like that system will at least mostly miss us.
It's way too early to get locked into a forecast, so that system will continue to be on our radar as something to watch.