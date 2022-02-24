Snow ends tonight, warmer weather arrives this weekend

Snow began this afternoon and picked up this evening. Roads are slippery and will likely remain so overnight. Side streets will likely still have slippery spots by morning and even main roads could still have a slick spot or two as temps drop down towards about 5 degrees.
Road salt and brine isn't as effective at those temperatures, so roads, parking lots, etc. that are treated right when the snow ends will have a better chance at being clear by morning.
Visibility is also low where snow rates are the heaviest this evening with some spots near or below 1/2 mile visibility. Snow will continue this evening before scattering out between 8pm and midnight.
A few snow showers or flurries could linger into Friday, but accumulations will likely be over between 11pm and 2am. Snow totals will range from 1 to 3 inches areawide with perhaps a few isolated 4" totals if a stronger band of snow makes it this far north.
Expect the sky to remain mostly cloudy tomorrow before clearing out on Saturday.
Saturday will begin cold with a morning low close to zero, but a southwesterly breeze during the day will carry in warmer temperatures. That wind combined with sunshine means highs will push into the mid 30s Saturday afternoon.
Slightly cooler temps expected Sunday, though there won't be as much wind. Warmer temps begin next week along with a couple of evening/overnight chances for light snow.
Temps fall back below average for the second half of next week. Overall, the first week of March looks a bit warmer with only a few small chances for snow.