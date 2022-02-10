 Skip to main content
Snow, freezing rain likely for Thursday evening commute

  Updated
A clipper low is taking aim at the Chippewa Valley for Thursday which will lead to snow/sleet/freezing rain for the evening commute.

advisory.png

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Barron, Polk, and Rusk County from 2 pm to midnight, and Taylor County from 4 pm to 4 am. 

Travel Tracker Variable Scale Centered.png

Roads will become slippery as snowfall begins after 2 pm. Visibility will be reduced too from light to moderate snowfall. Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late Thursday.

futurecast.png

The key point is during this snowfall is that snow will turn over to a wintry mix as surface temperatures climb towards the mid 30s.

We'll see our temps stay above freezing through early Friday morning which should keep roads clear enough for the morning commute. 

Snow flurries will be possible through midday Friday before temperatures dive back down towards 0 by Saturday morning.

State - Futurecast Snow Accumulation No Plot Contour Only - RPM 4km.png

Snowfall amounts will range from 1 to 3 inches across the valley. Higher totals from 2 to 5 inches will be possible north where the advisories are. 

The cold weather returns for the weekend with temperatures staying well below zero. We'll recover towards average for Valentine's Day then we climb back to the 30s next week. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

