Snow, high winds and wind chills way below zero Friday night

We've got a mess of wintry weather to start the weekend, some of which could lead to some tough travel conditions out on the roads.
Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. High temperatures are going to climb above 40 degrees, which will help melt away any leftover ice/snow out on the roads.
Winds will be from the south at 10 to 20 mph throughout the day. This will knock wind chills into the 30s.
All the fun starts when the cold front moves in.
First, we'll see a chance for some light rain/sleet/snow mix. This will begin between 4 pm and 7 pm. As temperatures fall below freezing, this will all turn over to snow.
Most of the snowfall will wrap up prior to midnight, with a trace to 2 inches of accumulation possible. We'll see a wet snow to start, but it may become more of a fluffy snow as temps fall further into the night.
This will lead to some slippery road conditions and reduced visibility. Winds will become even faster after the cold front passes. A flash freeze is also possible with the quick drop below freezing between 6 pm and 9 pm.
A WIND ADVISORY is in place across parts of western Wisconsin shown in the map below. It will start after 6 pm Friday and last until 3 am Saturday. Wind gusts will exceed 40+ mph.
These winds pull temperatures all the way down into the single digits by Saturday morning. Wind chills will range from -15º to -5º.
Saturday high temps only climb into the teens. Wind chills will stay in the single digits all day. The winds finally settle late Saturday, but another round of warmer air will bring breezy winds out of the south Sunday.