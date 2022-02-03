Snow is back in the forecast, but it doesn't do enough to completely rid us of this cold

Bitter and brisk. A cold start to our Thursday morning won't improve much throughout the day. Some minor snow chances will help temperatures a little bit, but there is no substantial, longer term warm up in sight.
A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in place until 9 am Thursday. Wind chills as low as -30 can cause frostbite in 30 minutes or less.
High pressure will keep us in the sunshine the rest of the way Thursday. It will also settle the winds down in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures climb into the single digits.
The clear sky will allow temperatures to fall back into the negatives overnight. Wind chills will be near -20 again but slight warm up into the morning and the chance for snow will pull temps back above 0 for Friday.
Snowfall will happen between 7 am and 10 am. Snowfall amounts will be between a trace and a half inch. Very minor travel impacts are expected.
Temperatures tank again into Saturday morning, but we will see another warm front push us towards the 30s Saturday afternoon. This will lead to another round of snow into Sunday morning.