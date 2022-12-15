Snow isn't done yet despite impressive totals from heavy snow Wednesday night-Thursday morning

December 15 has been a high impact weather day two years in a row. Last year, it was an unprecedented round of severe weather after a record high temperature of 58° in Eau Claire in the evening.
In the late evening, the end stages of a derecho moved through the Chippewa Valley, and there were ten tornadoes all in Western Wisconsin embedded in that line of severe storms. Not only was this a daily record for number of tornadoes in the state of Wisconsin on any December day, it was a record for number of tornadoes in the entire month of December. In fact, since tornado records began in 1950, there have only been 15 tornadoes in the month in the state of Wisconsin, the other 5 all occurring on two days in 1970.
All ten tornadoes in Wisconsin last year on this date (Dec. 15) were in Trempealeau, Jackson, Eau Claire, Chippewa, and Clark counties. They moved through between 8:30 and 9:30pm. The first two tornadoes crossed the Mississippi River, one of which went through the village of Trempealeau.
Most of the tornadoes thankfully went through rural areas, but the city of Stanley took a direct hit from what was later determined to be an EF-2 tornado. Neillsville was barely missed by three different EF-2 tornadoes, two of which were on the ground at the same time just 10 miles apart.
Extremely impressive snow totals have been reported across Western Wisconsin. Our Weather Tracker Bob, who lives between Tony and Ladysmith, reported 14.5" as a two-day snow total.
Jump River and Rice Lake also hit the one foot mark today with several other reports of 10" including one from the Chippewa Falls area. Many other spots picked up between 6" and 10" across the Chippewa Valley.
Eau Claire's official two-day snow total was 7.9", though 1.2" of that was from yesterday morning. This round produced 6.7" snow on our snow board at the WQOW studio from about 9:30pm Wednesday night through this evening.
Snow totals were even more impressive just north of the Chippewa Valley with nearly two feet of snow in Delta, WI, which is just south of US-2 about 25 miles SW of Ashland. Reports of 14 to 17" were common across Washburn and Burnett counties.
News 18 Weather Tracker Alex in Eagle Point shared this set of pictures at his house as a before and after view, the before obviously taken a bit earlier this summer/fall. That poor birch tree is folding over under the weight of the heavy and wet snow.
The snow caused many trees to break and power lines to fail last night through this morning, and thankfully snow rates have since let up.
We're not done with the snow just yet, however, as more snow is moving in this evening from the west as the center of the low pressure system causing all this snow is approaching the Chippewa Valley.
It'll move through tonight with another round of heavy and wet back-breaking snow, however totals won't be as impressive so impacts shouldn't be as bad. Still, another 2 to 3 inches will likely be widespread overnight with isolated higher totals of 4+ possible.
After the center of the low moves east tomorrow, snow will become a bit fluffier as temperatures begin to fall by evening. Snow rates will be lighter and snow showers will be more scattered as well for tomorrow, and will be lighter and even further scattered for Saturday before the snow finally comes to an end.
While most of the additional snow will measure up overnight, another 2" to 4"+ is likely tonight through Saturday with isolated 5 to 6" totals still possible on top of what we've already picked up.
Once the snow finally ends, temperatures will drop quickly. Expect highs only in the teens by Sunday and lows will fall to near or below zero each night beginning Sunday night and possibly lasting through the Christmas weekend. Highs beginning Tuesday will likely only reach the positive single digits.