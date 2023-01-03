Snow, possibly more wintry mix, returns later this evening and could last into Thursday

Temperatures have held steady today near or just above freezing. Thankfully, the heaviest rain fell when temps were just above freezing in Eau Claire, which limited impact on roads and ice accumulation.
A burst of heavy snow quickly arrived after that rain changed over to sleet briefly. That snow limited visibilities and added a quick inch of heavy, wet snow.
Temperatures will likely remain near or above freezing through the night, though these are our surface temperatures. Thankfully, temperatures aloft will be colder than they were today; cold enough for snow to form once precipitation returns later this evening.
The center of the low pressure system is moving through Iowa this evening and will move into Wisconsin near La Crosse overnight, bringing more wintry precipitation mostly in the form of snow between 9 and 10 pm arriving from the southwest.
Areas near east of highway 53 may get a bit of sleet or freezing rain early tonight as precip will then change over to snow from west to east over the next hour or two by midnight.
By tomorrow morning, it'll all be snow and there could be some scattered breaks mixed in.
Snow will become lighter with additional breaks possible from time to time through Wednesday evening, with a few light snow showers or flurries lingering possibly into Thursday.
Areas to the west of highway 53 will likely see mostly or all snow, and heaviest precipitation rates will be north of highway 64.
This means that areas northwest of the Chippewa River, though more likely near and northwest of a line going through Menomonie and Ladysmith will pick up the heaviest snow totals, possibly another 6 inches or more.
Places within about 30 or 40 miles on either side of the Chippewa River will pick up another 2 to 5 inches snow, and areas to the southeast are looking at another 1-4" with the chance for a glaze of ice from the wintry mix that could include freezing rain overnight.
Refer to the map for the detailed snow total forecast.
Once snow ends on Thursday, the temps will finally be near but mainly below freezing. This could cause the snow with it's high water content to freeze and become more difficult to clear.
Temps will get colder after the snow ends, but only expect temps to drop to near average. Saturday's average high is 24 and average low is 7, and temps should be pretty close to that through the weekend ahead of slow warming early next week, though looking dry.