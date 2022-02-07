Snow, rain, sunshine and cool spring-like temps are in the forecast this week

It's a typical start to the first full week of February but there are some warmer, bright spots in between rain/sleet/snow chances.
Monday will be partly cloudy and cold to start with lows in the morning down near 0. Sunshine will slowly push us into the low 20s in the afternoon before clouds and a chance for flurries. No accumulation is expected at this point.
Overnight, temperatures will fall back to the single digits before more cloud cover holds us steady into early Tuesday. A second round of flurries will be possible in the early morning.
Tuesday will be one of the warmer days of the week. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s as our first warm front works in. In the evening, light drizzle or a wintry mix will develop. It will be isolated and won't likely add up to anything.
Wednesday will stay slight warmer with highs near freezing, but the cold front will produce more scattered flurries. There may be minor accumulations from that.
A colder Thursday then turns back to a warmer Friday with another round of icy precipitation possible. We'll keep an eye on that system this week.