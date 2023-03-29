Snow, rain, thunder, wind, and more snow: oh my! That's all in the forecast for just the next few days

A large and dynamic low pressure system is developing to our west and will pose several different threats as it moves through Western Wisconsin over the next few days.
First, expect the warm front to arrive tomorrow afternoon. While temps tonight will be in the single digits to low teens with near-zero wind chills, temps will warm to near 40 by tomorrow evening as that warm front arrives.
Ahead of that front, snow will develop and could bring a trace to 3 inches through the early evening before precip changes to a mix and quickly to all rain as the high temp will be late in the day, possibly even overnight.
Some overnight thunderstorms will be possible, too, with heavy rain. In addition to the rain, any snow that accumulated will likely melt.
Severe chances are quite low in our area as the Storm Prediction Center has Western Wisconsin in just the non-severe thunderstorm category of their daily outlook for Thursday/Thursday night and again for Friday.
Friday's risk also contains a level 1 risk for severe storms for far southern Buffalo and Trempealeau counties, generally south of Fountain City and Galesville.
The main threat is for small hail, as any thunderstorm this early in the year can produce hail more easily than in the summer. That's because hail is in every storm, but most, if not all, of it melts before reaching the ground. Early in the season, the temperature is above freezing only in the lowest one or two thousand feet in the atmosphere, so hail doesn't have as much time to melt as it falls.
Several inches of rain and liquid equivalent snowfall is possible tomorrow through Saturday morning. Generally, the heaviest is south of WI-64, though the heaviest precip could certainly still shift north or south.
Then, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Friday night through midday Saturday. While the snow should end Saturday morning, a strong wind will continue to cause blowing and drifting through midday when wind gets a bit weaker.
Let's time all these threats out with Futurecast:
After a clear night tonight, clouds arrive with that warm front tomorrow. Snow chances increase during the afternoon, though there could be some rain mixed in at times. Again, some snow accumulation is possible in the afternoon and evening.
There might be some mix, but precipitation should quickly change to all rain. Some thunder is possible later in the night closer to sunrise on Friday morning.
Some breaks in the precip are possible Friday morning before scattered showers and thunderstorms return in the afternoon. Some mix or snow is possible during the day generally north of WI-64.
Precipitation changes back to snow overnight after perhaps another break in the action for a few hours. Snow should end early Saturday morning and depart from northwest to southeast.
There is still a wide range in possible snow totals for several reasons: there are two main timeframes where snow is possible, both with variability in timing of the change of precip types. In addition, the heaviest snow Friday night could fall in a fairly narrow area, and there is very low forecast confidence in where this area will be.
It will also be windy as this system passes through, with the strongest gusts expected Friday night to possibly hit or exceed 40 mph. This means that there will likely be blowing and drifting snow and will increase the impact on travel.
Temperatures warm up Sunday into early next week, and Eau Claire has the first chance to hit 50 degrees this year. Another system with rain and possibly snow chances will arrive next week.