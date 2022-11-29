Snow totals from today's storm, and a cold start to December is forecast

Snow continued to add up across Western Wisconsin, though some melting in Eau Claire and areas south and east occurred midday.
As of 4pm, Eau Claire had 1.5" of wet and slushy snow, though totals of 5" to 7" have already been reported in Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties so far this evening.
Snow will begin to taper off this evening, though a few flurries could linger overnight and into tomorrow morning. Little to no additional accumulation is expected after midnight.
As expected during the snow, visibility was below 1 mile at times and below 1/4 mile occasionally as heavier snow moved through along with an increasing northwest wind that is both bringing colder temperatures and lowering the wind chill to the single digits in spots.
Temps will fall to near or below 20 overnight as the sky remains cloudy, but wind chills will be colder. Tomorrow won't warm up much with highs in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens all day.
Tomorrow night will bring partial clearing and colder temps with lows in the single digits. Temps recover quickly by Thursday afternoon and highs by Friday will be back near 40.
The next chance for snow will be Friday night into Saturday morning and will be followed by a similar brief cooldown by Sunday morning ahead of more slight chances for snow early next week.