...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Snow totals from today's storm, and a cold start to December is forecast

Snow continued to add up across Western Wisconsin, though some melting in Eau Claire and areas south and east occurred midday.

Snow Totals Flipping Lists445-1.png

As of 4pm, Eau Claire had 1.5" of wet and slushy snow, though totals of 5" to 7" have already been reported in Polk, Barron, and Rusk counties so far this evening.

Snow Totals Flipping Lists445-2.png

Snow will begin to taper off this evening, though a few flurries could linger overnight and into tomorrow morning. Little to no additional accumulation is expected after midnight.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1.png

As expected during the snow, visibility was below 1 mile at times and below 1/4 mile occasionally as heavier snow moved through along with an increasing northwest wind that is both bringing colder temperatures and lowering the wind chill to the single digits in spots.

Temps will fall to near or below 20 overnight as the sky remains cloudy, but wind chills will be colder. Tomorrow won't warm up much with highs in the low 20s and wind chills in the teens all day.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Tomorrow night will bring partial clearing and colder temps with lows in the single digits. Temps recover quickly by Thursday afternoon and highs by Friday will be back near 40.

The next chance for snow will be Friday night into Saturday morning and will be followed by a similar brief cooldown by Sunday morning ahead of more slight chances for snow early next week.

7 Day Evening.png

