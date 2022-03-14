Snow was melting even before hitting ground as temps begin warm-up

A narrow band of heavy snow moved through the Chippewa Valley today with very large flakes. Accumulation was slushy as snow was melting even as it fell. Snow on the ground was also melting even as more snow was accumulating.
It's likely more snow fell than what was measured, but as of the late afternoon between 1/2" and 2" accumulated in the Chippewa Valley with up to 4" between highway 64 and highway 8. Our Weather Tracker, Dave, measured 3.3" snow in Chetek, but most of the reports were between 1 and 2 inches.
Eau Claire is now up to 1.0" for the month of March. That's nearly 4 inches below average to date, and there won't be much of a chance to get more over the next couple weeks as temps look to remain above average.
That warm-up has already begun, but it'll be more noticeable through midweek as temps climb towards 50 tomorrow. While temps may not quite hit 50 everywhere, there is that chance. If they don't hit 50 tomorrow, they will on Wednesday as some temps could even push the 60 degree threshold.
Temps decrease a bit towards the end of the week but remain mild ahead of a slight chance for rain or mix Friday. Warmer temperatures return next weekend once again just in time for the spring equinox (official first day of spring).