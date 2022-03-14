 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.

* WHERE...Chippewa and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Roadways and sidewalks could be slick due
to the combination of dense fog and sub-freezing temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

&&

Snow was melting even before hitting ground as temps begin warm-up

  • Updated
  • 0
  • By: Matt Schaefer

Highs will push 50 tomorrow and then will be closer to 60 Wednesday! Above average temps will likely continue into next week.

A narrow band of heavy snow moved through the Chippewa Valley today with very large flakes. Accumulation was slushy as snow was melting even as it fell. Snow on the ground was also melting even as more snow was accumulating.

Snow Totals Flipping Lists.png

It's likely more snow fell than what was measured, but as of the late afternoon between 1/2" and 2" accumulated in the Chippewa Valley with up to 4" between highway 64 and highway 8. Our Weather Tracker, Dave, measured 3.3" snow in Chetek, but most of the reports were between 1 and 2 inches.

Snow Analysis - Today.png

Eau Claire is now up to 1.0" for the month of March. That's nearly 4 inches below average to date, and there won't be much of a chance to get more over the next couple weeks as temps look to remain above average.

Meteogram Forecast Temp Only Trend.png

That warm-up has already begun, but it'll be more noticeable through midweek as temps climb towards 50 tomorrow. While temps may not quite hit 50 everywhere, there is that chance. If they don't hit 50 tomorrow, they will on Wednesday as some temps could even push the 60 degree threshold.

Temps decrease a bit towards the end of the week but remain mild ahead of a slight chance for rain or mix Friday. Warmer temperatures return next weekend once again just in time for the spring equinox (official first day of spring).

7 Day Evening.png

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

