Soggy Wednesday showers linger into Thursday, then summer returns for Memorial Day weekend

The rain has begun, and it will persist for about 24 hours. That cool, spring feel lasts through Thursday and then humid weather returns for the "unofficial start to summer" this Memorial Day Weekend.
Scattered rain will continue on and off all day Wednesday. Periods of moderate to even heavy rainfall will be likely. We will see a few spotty breaks from the rain later Wednesday afternoon.
Rainfall amounts will add up to a widespread 1/2'' to 1'' with a swath exceeding 1'' in the heaviest, repeating rain bands. Isolated 2'' may be possible if showers continue to train over themselves.
Spotty showers will linger into Thursday morning, but we'll see a general drying trend through Thursday afternoon. A couple spottier showers will be possible until we completely clear overnight.
Temperatures will get stuck in the low to mid 50s Wednesday. It will be breezy from the northeast from 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Thursday will be slightly warmer but cloudy. Highs go back into the low 60s. Winds settle a bit.
By Friday we'll see sunshine with highs back in the 70s. Memorial Day Weekend will be hot and humid with highs in the 80s and dew points back in the mid 60s. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms even into Memorial Day itself.