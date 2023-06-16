Some rain chances in the short-term but won't be enough to make a dent in the ongoing drought

Every Thursday, the drought monitor gets updated and in this week's update, we saw an expansion of the abnormally dry and moderate drought categories across the Chippewa Valley and across the state. The moderate drought expanded to the southeast to reach Eau Claire, Menomonie, Cornell and Ladysmith. There's a part of Clark and Jackson counties that isn't classified in a drought thanks to recent rainfall. Across the state, 91% of the state is at least abnormally dry and 46% is in a moderate drought.
While everyone in the Chippewa Valley needs rain, those areas in Clark and Jackson aren't as far below average as the rest of the area. We do have some rain chances in the forecast going forward, but likely won't be make much in the rainfall deficit.
The other story we've been tracking has been the poor air quality. The good news is the Air Quality Alert that was in place was allowed to expire at midnight. We'll still have areas of haze and light smoke around the next day or two, but air quality levels will remain in the moderate category, which is below alert criteria.
Your Friday forecast will feature a clear to partly cloudy sky and a light breeze out of the east and east-southeast with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Skies remain mostly clear heading into Friday night with light to calm winds and lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Saturday looks good as well with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. We are watching a system approach from the west and that could spell a pop-up shower or thunderstorm chance for areas west of US-25 Saturday afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Saturday night into Sunday as the system approaches. Models are a little inconsistent on how it plays out as the system will be weakening. Nonetheless, we'll maintain a chance overnight Saturday into Sunday. Rain totals with it though will remain under a tenth of an inch, but should you get under a shower or thunderstorm, you could see a quarter to a half inch or possibly more as any showers and thunderstorms look to be slow moving.
As we head into next week, we see heat levels come back up and we stay mostly dry outside of an isolated chance on Monday. Highs each day next week will be in the mid 80s to low 90s. Dew points will climb into the mid to upper 50s, so we'll deal with a touch of humidity as well.