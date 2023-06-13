Some see rain today, others stay dry; warmer with hazy skies returning midweek

Monday overall wasn't too bad of a day with a mixture of clouds and sunshine though we've been watching a system to our east that brought some rain to the eastern parts of our area. There was a few drizzly showers and sprinkles during the evening in Eau Claire, but accumulated to a trace to 0.01".
A few showers have tracked through the eastern half of the area this morning, mostly along and east of US-53, though some have reached the Eau Claire and Mondovi areas as they move southwest. This is because of the system tracking to the west, or "retrograding".
Tuesday's forecast will feature a cloudy to partially sunny sky with a few showers around, once again favoring areas along and east of US-53. Areas west of there will remain dry. Winds will be breezy out of the north and northwest. Highs range from 65-70 east to the low to mid 80s west.
Clouds decrease tonight as the system slowly moves back to the east and a wedge of higher pressure moves in. Winds will be light out of the northwest with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Wednesday overall looks pretty good with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky, but a weak cold front slides in from the north in the afternoon. That will bring a slight chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms and it will also bring in some of that wildfire haze and smoke as fires continue in Canada. As of now, most of this should remain in the atmosphere but some of it could make it down to the surface. Highs top out in the mid to upper 80s with low 80s east.
Thursday will be pleasant overall with a clear to partly cloudy sky but the hazy and smoky skies could linger around. Highs will be a little cooler, in the mid 70s to mid 80s.
As we head into the weekend, Friday looks great with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Saturday and Sunday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine with slight chances of showers and thunderstorms around as a weak system tracks through. The latest model runs are trending a little drier which is good if you have any outdoor plans, but not so good with the stretch of dry weather we've seen as of late. Highs will be in the 80s with some 70s around Saturday.