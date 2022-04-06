Some snow may stick through Friday morning and today's severe safety topic: the difference between tornadoes and straight-line wind

Even as temps turned colder and we saw some snowflakes mix with the rain this afternoon, we'll continue bringing a new Severe Weather Awareness Week topic each day.
Today's focuses on the differences between tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. The vast majority of the time, a tornado will produce stronger winds and has the capability of destroying buildings to a greater degree than severe thunderstorm's straight line wind gusts, however it is far more likely to be affected by severe wind than a tornado.
Plus, while the high-end tornadoes bring much stronger winds, the average tornado winds are only about 15 to 25 mph faster. Severe thunderstorm straight line wind gusts also tend to affect a larger area.
Here's how a typical microburst (one of two types of straight-line wind gusts, the other is a macroburst which is on a larger scale) forms. Dry air gets pulled into the tall thunderstorm cloud near the middle or top of the storm's updraft. That dry air causes some of the raindrops to evaporate, cooling the air around it.
That cool air will accelerate downwards to try to get below the warmer air that's typically in and near a thunderstorm. When the air hits the ground, it spreads out in all directions.
When a storm is moving (which they typically are), the winds will be stronger out ahead of the storm as the wind going back against storm motion gets partially cancelled out by the moving storm and the wind moving in the direction of the storm gets added to the speed the storm is moving.
Back to our dreary weather today: just anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch precipitation added up. While snowflakes did fall, they melted on contact with the ground.
We've been in a lull this evening, and that will continue to some degree overnight until another wave of moisture associated with this slow-moving low pressure system arrives tomorrow morning on the cold side of the low which will be centered in eastern Wisconsin by the morning.
Scattered snow showers will try to change back to a mix or rain during the afternoon, but snowflakes will likely reach the ground before melting even with surface temperatures topping out near 40 in this weather setup.
Snow and/or rain will continue in scattered bursts throughout the day, and will continue on and off even though they become more widely scattered overnight. A few snow showers or flurries will even linger into Friday.
Some accumulation is possible tomorrow through Friday morning, but it should be limited to a trace to 2 inches, maybe as high as 3" on grass or gravel surfaces north of highway 64. Very little will stick to roads, but some spots could become slippery.
When the sky clears out for the weekend, low temps actually get colder and will be in the mid to upper 20s both Saturday and Sunday mornings, but weekend high temperatures will be warmer, approaching 50 on Saturday and upper 50s, maybe even 60 on Sunday.
Rain chances return to the forecast Sunday evening and are most likely through the first half of next week.