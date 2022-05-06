Someone forgot to get mother nature a gift, so she'll be raining down on us Sunday

 Skip to main content
  Updated
We're finally rolling into a forecast that has such promise, especially into a big weekend like Mother's Day weekend. 

Unfortunately, we've forgotten to appreciate mother nature and she's reminding just how important she is. 

It will be a near perfect weekend. Friday will be sunny and 70 with a breeze from the east at 5 to 15 mph. 

Saturday fishing opener will also be perfect with sunshine and highs towards 70. There will be a light breeze from the southeast at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Mother's Day won't be perfect, but it won't be a complete loss either. High temperatures will get caught in the 60s as clouds roll in most of the day. 

Scattered rain showers will be possible by the brunch hour, and we'll have to dodge isolated rain the whole day. It won't be a complete washout, but you'll have to watch radar during outdoor activities. New rainfall totals will be less than 1/4''.

Winds will be gusty too from the east-southeast at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. 

Beyond Mother's Day, summer moves in fast. Highs go into the 80s and it will get humid, too. We'll have a chance for some strong storms next week each day.

