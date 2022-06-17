Spectacular weekend for Dad, with just a slim chance at an isolated storm

Happy Father's Day Weekend! Gearing up for a weekend on the lake? Maybe a few rounds of golf or some backyard barbecue? Mother nature has a gift for you with this forecast.
Friday will be mostly sunny and a little breezy with high temperatures climbing towards the low 80s. Winds will be from the north at 8 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
Overnight, lows drop into the 50s. It will be calm and clear.
Saturday will be nice again with high temperatures towards 80. It will start mostly sunny then we'll see a weak little wave bring some clouds in through the afternoon. Winds will be lighter than Friday.
An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible after 1 pm. As of now, this chance is "slight" meaning most people won't see a shower. No severe weather is expected.
By Sunday, southerly winds take back over, and it will become windy. Gusts up to 30 mph will be likely from the south as warm, moist air moves in.
Temperatures will spike in the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Dew points will climb into the mid to upper 60s. It will be sticky.
That will lead us into a chance at the low to mid 90s Monday with another potentially dangerous heat day since dew points will be so high again.
Tuesday will be hot too, but a cold front and a few storms will knock temps closer to average again the rest of next week.