Sporadically spaced, slow-moving scattered showers, storms

The past couple of days have had only one or two small showers pop up and then down, but this afternoon had a bit more coverage mainly northwest of Eau Claire. While Western Wisconsin will have chances for scattered showers and storms through the weekend, tonight's and tomorrow's chances will be a bit more sporadic as they are further away from the parent low pressure system that will move through Friday and Saturday.
This means that showers will pop up and down, move slowly since there isn't as much upper level wind to push them along, and not affect as many areas. The problem with tonight's and tomorrow's rounds is that the spots that do get hit with rain could get quite a lot. With showers not moving that much especially tonight, areas getting rain will continue to be in moderate to heavy rain for several hours before a shower passes, meaning that several inches of rain could add up and possibly cause flash flooding.
This will be a minority of Western Wisconsin, but certainly is quite the hazard for the unlucky ones that will get stuck under these showers that could also contain lightning, but no forms of severe weather such as hail, strong gusts, or tornadoes.
Humidity will increase tomorrow as that low pressure system gets closer. This will also help scattered showers cover a bit more area at any one time, but they will still be isolated to scattered and affect fewer places than they hit at any one time. Be prepared for a few hours of rain at any point over the next few days, but there will still be plenty of dry time for outdoor activities.
Rain totals as of this evening confirm how sporadic the showers and storms are with most receiving little to no rain, but a few spots with quite a lot.
Most of the rain tonight will stay west of highway 53, but chances increase for the Chippewa Valley by early tomorrow morning.
On and off waves of scattered showers and storms are likely tomorrow through the weekend, but notice how much time in any one spot remains dry.
The most likely rounds of rain and storms are trending in the overnight hours, but isolated showers and storm chances continue each day. Rain chances will begin to decrease Saturday night and only a slight chance remains Sunday.
An isolated few could linger into Monday morning, but that's even lower within the slight category compared to Sunday. It will remain humid with dew points in the mid 60s through the weekend before they begin to drop early next week.