Spring returns this weekend with sunshine and temps in the 50s

So far, Friday has been kind to the Chippewa Valley with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will continue to cover the area before clearing on Saturday.
We could still see light drizzle through the overnight and into early Saturday morning, but little to nothing will add up for Eau Claire. Further southeast into Trempealeau, Clark and Jackson Counties, they will see more from this system as it continues to track into Northeastern Wisconsin where 0-1" snow is likely.
Friday night will get cool in the upper 20s, but will stay above our average low at 22°. You can expect a mostly cloudy sky on Friday night.
Clouds will eventually clear as the system to our southeast fully departs from Western Wisconsin. We will go from partly cloudy and cool, to warm and mostly sunny on Saturday. With plenty of sunshine we should easily reach 50° as a high pressure system swings over the Chippewa Valley.
More sunshine comes into Sunday with even warmer highs in the upper 50s.
This weekend is going to be a good one to fire up the grill, Monday not so much.
Our next shot at precipitation arrives early Monday. Temps won't get too cold until Monday night so a majority of Monday's precip will be rain. Rain will turn to snow on Tuesday as temperatures take a slow tumble and a similar pattern falls into Wednesday.
The back half of next week is looking drier and warmer!