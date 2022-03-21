Spring storm brings decent bit of rain early this week

A messy little spring storm is developing early this week which will keep us under some active weather through Wednesday.
Monday will start with some scattered rain showers. The warm front will push temps up towards the 60s. Breezy winds will come in from the east at 10 to 20 mph.
We'll see an early morning round of rain before mostly cloudy skies take over. Another round of light rain will be possible in the mid-afternoon.
Overnight, lows will only fall towards the 40s as the bulk of the rain from this storm moves in.
Tuesday will be close to a washout with scattered rain most of the day. Breezy winds will keep highs in the 40s, but it will add a chilly spring feel to the day.
Rainfall amounts Monday will be from a trace to 0.1''. By the end of the rain Wednesday, we'll see 1/2'' to 1''+ total.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, we will be watching for rain to turn over to a little bit of snow. Any snow we do get won't likely last long as temperatures will be above freezing even overnight.
The second half of the week looks relatively quiet. Friday we may see another round of rain but otherwise, it will be a normal spring weekend.