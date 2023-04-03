Spring temperature thresholds coming later than usual with more rain in the forecast this week

High temperatures can hit the 50 degree mark any time in the calendar year for Eau Claire, with the record earliest for the first 50+ high coming on January 2, 1987.
The latest Eau Claire has ever recorded the first 50 of the year is April 24, 2013. Like this year, 2013 also had well above average snowfall. We finally broke 50 yesterday about one week later than the average date for the first 50 with a high of 57.
While that wasn't quite 60, we do have a chance to hit that mark early next week, and we are already past the date, March 24, for Eau Claire's average first 60° high.
It wasn't as warm today, but temps still warmed to the mid/upper 40s for most with areas southeast of Eau Claire in the 50s once again. There were a few sprinkles today, but nothing measurable.
Rain chances return tomorrow afternoon and it'll also get quite windy this week. Wintry mix is possible at times mainly north of WI-29, but areas east of 53 also could stay cold enough for some snow to mix in, but accumulation isn't expected in the Chippewa Valley.
Even areas north of WI-64 shouldn't get more than 1" and melting should continue. Wind will be sustained out of the east-northeast tomorrow at 15 to 30 mph with gusts possibly topping 40.
The wind will continue tomorrow evening as scattered showers continue along with the possibility for some thunderstorms.
Precipitation won't be as likely Wednesday as temperatures cool down, though the wind will continue to be strong and will be brining that colder air from the northwest.
A few light snow showers or flurries will be possible Wednesday afternoon, but again little to no accumulation is expected. Temps warm up again this weekend, but there will also be a couple more chances for rain.
First, expect a slight chance for around of rain either Friday or Saturday along a warm front followed by better chances Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front. That round could contain some thunderstorms.
Temperatures between those fronts will push to near 60 each afternoon this Easter weekend, before temps cool slightly into early next week.