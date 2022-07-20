Statistically hottest time of the year continues through the end of July

When looking at Eau Claire's 30-year average temperature trend, the average high temperature technically begins to fall tomorrow. However, that's splitting hairs as it looks at the average temp rounded to the nearest tenth of a degree.
So, while today is the last day with an average high of 83.1°, the average high still rounds to 83° for another ten days. Eau Claire's average high will remain at or above 80 for over a month and will be at least 75 degrees for the next 52 days. So, while technically the averages have begun to drop, there is plenty of summer left.
In addition, temperatures do not perfectly follow the average trend. Today was still a few degrees above average with most highs in Western Wisconsin in the mid to upper 80s, and even that is cooler than it's been all week.
Dew points finally fell from ridiculous levels last night, though climbed back into the low to mid 60s this morning. Areas west of Eau Claire did stay in the less humid air and enjoyed a warm but not humid day. Dew points will drop through the day tomorrow from the low 60s in the morning to a more comfortable level in the mid 50s by the afternoon.
So, despite plenty of sunshine and above average highs in the mid to upper 80s, tomorrow will be fairly comfortable for this time of year. This break from the humidity won't last long as dew points will rise again tomorrow night and return to the mid/upper 60s for Saturday.
A few showers and storms are possible on Friday both early in the morning and again later in the evening, but the best chance for showers and storms is expected on Saturday afternoon and evening.
A few storms may be strong Friday and Saturday, so stick with Stormtracker 18 as it gets a bit closer for more details on any potential threats. Another break from heat and humidity is expected Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.