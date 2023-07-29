Staying calm through the weekend

Cooler relief has arrived! Highs only stuck around the low 80s for Saturday, nearly 6 degrees cooler than what we had on Friday.
Into Saturday night, we will see those pesky clouds that made for a partly cloudy sky leave the area and give us a mostly clear sky. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
If you liked Saturday, then you'll love Sunday's forecast! More pleasant weather with cooler highs in the low 80s on Sunday!
Early next week brings us more of the same, too! Highs will be in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Temps barely rise by the day into Tuesday with a good mix of clouds and sun.
Unsettled weather returns into Tuesday night, but chances are relatively small. In fact, most rain appears to move around the area. The only reason we have slight chances are just in case our pattern shifts against our favor.
A few more slight chances of rain will spill into Wednesday and Thursday similar to late Tuesday.
Beyond that, temps trend slightly cooler than average.