Staying cool will be tougher as humidity increases

Humidity is continuing to increase into tomorrow to dangerous levels. By tomorrow morning, it will already feel like the mid 80s. Temps will reach the low 90s by the afternoon, where it will feel like the upper 90s.
This can be potentially dangerous for those that are sensitive to heat, so taking the necessary precautions to stay cool are important. For some, eating ice cream might be the best way too cool off, even if National Ice Cream Day is almost over. Although it might cool you off, it might be tough to eat as humidity will be so high that ice cream melts super fast. Even by the evening and into Tuesday morning, temps will only drop to the mid 70s and by the afternoon, reach the low 90s once more.
Tuesday morning will have a cold front that passes bringing scattered showers over the Chippewa Valley. Storms will enter around 6 AM and last till 12 PM. Currently, futurecast downplays the storms to only drop moderate amounts of rain, but with the amount of humidity in our atmosphere, these storms could increase in strength. We will be tracking these storms for the next couple of days and will update you if the storms increase or decrease in their severity.
After the storms pass, humidity drops off to a more comfortable level Tuesday evening, though it will only last until Wednesday morning. By the afternoon, humidity will be back again to uncomfortable levels. However, Wednesday will be breezy and will help cool you off a bit as well as keep temps to the mid 80s.
Thursday will be a little warmer without the breeze and sunny skies with temps in the upper 80s. Friday will see more cloud cover with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 80s. With plenty of humidity going into the weekend and enough forcing, Saturday and Sunday could see storms. The best chances are Saturday night into Sunday morning with the rest of Sunday being humid and in the mid 80s.