Still cooler than average tomorrow before rain returns Wednesday afternoon

Highs today remained below 40 degrees and over 20 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 58 for today's date. In addition, today's continuing wind meant it never even felt that warm. Wind chills even in the late afternoon were in the 20s up to the mid 30s at best.
The breeze was, for the most part, blowing at 10 to 20 mph out of the northwest with some gusts. Peak gusts were stronger to the west, but ranged from about 20 to 30 mph for most of Western Wisconsin. That's not as strong as they were last week, but they still were at annoying levels.
The light drizzle and snow was probably even more annoying to most today. All that combined with those cold temps really meant it was another dreary day. The radar is trending in a better direction with fewer snow showers and satellite even shows a few breaks to our west that we'll get into overnight.
Expect another chilly night with lows in the 20s tonight as the sky becomes clear. For once, tomorrow won't be that bad of a day. The wind will only be 10-20 mph and there will be sunshine. Temps will top out near 50, which is a lot better than we've been even though that's still about 10 degrees below average.
A small chance of rain returns tomorrow night but better chances arrive Wednesday afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times with 1/2" to 1" rain possible by Thursday morning.
Thursday becomes mostly sunny with highs finally near 60 again, but the break from the rain will be short-lived with more chances for rain and even thunderstorms return Friday afternoon through Saturday with scattered showers possibly continuing through Sunday. Saturday will be quite warm, but that comes with the rain and storm chances.